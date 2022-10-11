UN spokesperson: 16 confirmed cholera deaths in Haiti















GENEVA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - There have been 16 confirmed deaths from cholera in Haiti and 32 confirmed cases, a United Nations spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing the latest figures from U.N. humanitarian workers there.

"We are very, very concerned," Margaret Harris of the World Health Organization, who spoke at a news conference with the U.N. spokesperson, added with reference to cholera outbreaks in Haiti and beyond. read more

Reporting by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers











