Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasUnder pressure Santos coach Ariel Holan resigns

Reuters
1 minute read

Argentine coach Ariel Holan resigned as boss of Santos on Monday, two months after taking over and a day after supporters protested a poor run of form by letting off fireworks outside his home, the club said.

Santos lost 2-0 at home to arch rivals Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, their third defeat in a row.

Holan "said the fruits of his work were not appearing and that it was best to leave," Santos president Andres Rueda told reporters.

Holan, 60, signed a three-year contract in February to lead a young team that was further weakened with the weekend sale of key winger Yeferson Soteldo to Toronto FC.

Holan had previously enjoyed success with Independiente in Argentina and Universidad Catolica in Chile.

He is the second Santos coach to leave the club this year after Brazilian Cuca departed in February.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 2:28 PM UTCLatin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages

Latin Americans, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are struggling to get vaccinated, a threat to the region's fragile economic recovery as lockdowns tighten amid a dangerous surge of infections and rising death tolls.

Americas‘Descent into hell’: Kidnapping explosion terrorizes Haiti
AmericasImportant to get U.S. vaccine help along border, Mexican official says
AmericasFrustrated Canada presses White House to keep Great Lakes oil pipeline open
AmericasCanadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border