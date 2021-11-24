United Nations calls for immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media at the end of his visit to mark five years since the signing of a peace deal between the FARC rebels and the Colombian government in Bogota, Colombia November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an end to fighting in Ethiopia while in Colombia's capital Bogota on Wednesday, urging Ethiopian leaders to follow the Andean country's example of peace.

"The peace process in Colombia today inspires me to make an urgent call to the protagonists of the conflict in Ethiopia for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire," Guterres said during a joint address with Colombia's President Ivan Duque.

War in Ethiopia broke out in November 2020 in the country's Tigray region between Ethiopian federal troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. In July, the conflict spread into two neighboring regions in northern Ethiopia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.