1 minute read
United States announces nearly $376 mln in new humanitarian aid to Venezuelans
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States will provide nearly $376 million in new humanitarian aid to vulnerable Venezuelans, including Venezuelan refugees and migrants and their host communities, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Doina Chiacu;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.