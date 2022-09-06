URGENT Chile's Boric reshapes cabinet after voters reject new constitution

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Chile's President Gabriel Boric speaks about the results of the referendum at the government palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile September 4, 2022. Fernando Ramirez/Chile Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced a major overhaul of his cabinet Tuesday after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution that was key to his ambitious agenda.

Boric announced replacements for the interior minister, minister secretary-general of the presidency, energy minister, health minister and others.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas

