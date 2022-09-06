1 minute read
URGENT Chile's Boric reshapes cabinet after voters reject new constitution
SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced a major overhaul of his cabinet Tuesday after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution that was key to his ambitious agenda.
Boric announced replacements for the interior minister, minister secretary-general of the presidency, energy minister, health minister and others.
Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas
