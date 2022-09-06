URGENT Chile's Boric reshapes cabinet after voters reject new constitution

1 minute read

Chile's President Gabriel Boric speaks about the results of the referendum at the government palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile September 4, 2022. Fernando Ramirez/Chile Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced a major overhaul of his cabinet Tuesday after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution that was key to his ambitious agenda.

Boric announced replacements for the interior minister, minister secretary-general of the presidency, energy minister, health minister and others.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Natalia Ramos and Alexander Villegas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.