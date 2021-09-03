Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Urgent need to get more young Canadians vaccinated -public health agency

Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - New modeling shows an "urgent need" to get more young adults in Canada vaccinated in order to reduce the impact of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, the country's health agency said on Friday.

At the current rate of vaccination, new COVID-19 cases could surge past the peak of Canada's third wave and could exceed hospital capacity within months, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said.

"Updated modeling shows the urgent need to get more 18-39 year olds vaccinated and speed up the overall rate of vaccination to reduce the impact of the Delta-driven resurgence," PHAC said in a presentation.

Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, Editing by Chris Reese

