Uruguay president says COVID-19 positive, will not attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou speaks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London, Britain May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

SANTIAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou said Monday on Twitter that he will not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas and was "cancelling all of his activities for the coming days" after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lacalle Pou was scheduled to travel to the United States Tuesday.

Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito

