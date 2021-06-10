U.S. ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman announces retirement

U.S. Ambassador, Todd Chapman arrives for a ceremony where the companies selected to operate the Alcantara space launch site in Maranhao state were announced, at the Air Base in Brasilia, Brazil, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The United States' ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, said on Thursday that he is retiring for "positive personal reasons" after a State Department career stretching back 30 years, and will move to Denver, Colorado to be closer to family.

In a statement in Portuguese posted on the website of the U.S. embassy in Brazil, Chapman said he has informed President Joe Biden of his decision, and will spend the next 30 days continuing to strengthen relations between the two countries.

