Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasU.S. announces $310 mln in humanitarian, food aid to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, announced an additional $310 million in U.S. government support for humanitarian relief and to address food insecurity in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the White House said.

The two leaders also "agreed to open Migrant Resource Centers in Guatemala to provide services for people seeking lawful pathways of migration as well as those in need of protection, asylum referrals, and refugee resettlement," the White House said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 12:09 AM UTCVenezuela's socialist-held congress to ratify 'anti-blockade' law, official says

Venezuela's socialist-held National Assembly will ratify a law passed last year by a separate legislative body that let the government confidentially sign deals with private firms because of U.S. sanctions, congressional chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday.

AmericasLatin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages
Americas‘Descent into hell’: Kidnapping explosion terrorizes Haiti
AmericasU.S. VP Harris promises Guatemala’s Giammattei more aid, humane approach to tackling migration
AmericasU.S., UK slap sanctions on Guatemalan official in corruption crackdown