U.S. bars Honduran ex-president Lobo, family over corruption allegations

Honduras' President Porfirio Lobo Sosa addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said it had targeted former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa and his immediate family over allegations that he accepted bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for political favors, barring them from U.S. entry.

The designation "due to their involvement in significant corruption," applies to former Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla, who the department alleged had misused "public funds for her personal benefit," as well as to their children, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

