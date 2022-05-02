U.S.' Blinken, Mayorkas to meet Tuesday with Mexico foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs hearing, to review of the fiscal year 2023 budget request for the U.S. Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2022. Michael A. McCoy/Pool via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will meet Tuesday with Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican official said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Ebrard also said he will have a meeting to discuss investments in Central America and Mexico's southern region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.