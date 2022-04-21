U.S. charges ex-Honduras president with cocaine-importation conspiracy

Honduras former President Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted by members of the National Police as they head towards a helicopter to transport him to the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Force Base for his extradition to the United States, to face a trial on drug trafficking and arms possession charges, at a police base in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Lazo

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The United States has charged former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was extradited to the U.S. on Thursday, for alleged participation in a cocaine-importation conspiracy and related firearms offenses, the Justice Department said.

"The indictment alleges that Hernandez abused his positions in the Honduran government to partner with some of the largest and most violent drug traffickers in the world to traffic hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine through Honduras for distribution in the United States," the U.S. Justice Department said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

