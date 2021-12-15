Americas
U.S. concerned by Canada's pursuit of digital services tax -USTR
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The office of the U.S. Trade Representative is concerned with Canada's announcement that it will continue to pursue a unilateral digital services tax, a USTR spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
“If Canada adopts a DST, USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes,” it said.
Canada's finance ministry said on Tuesday Canada was still prepared to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services if need be. read more
Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham
