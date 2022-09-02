U.S. condemns assassination attempt in Argentina -Blinken

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event with African diaspora youth and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs exchange alumni at a restaurant in Washington, DC, U.S. August 15, 2022. Mandel Ngan / Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned the attempted assassination of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner a day earlier.

"The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."

Reporting by Kat Jackson and Doina Chiacu;

