Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

U.S. condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

1 minute read

Lawmaker Freddy Guevara, who sought asylum in the Chilean diplomatic residence in Caracas, gestures during a public gathering after being pardoned by Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemns the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, and called for his immediate release after Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason.

Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the South American country's legitimate president by the United States and others.

"The United States strongly condemns the unjust detention of 2015 National Assembly representative Freddy Guevara and harassment of interim President Juan Guaido in Venezuela," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:24 AM UTCFormer U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday.

AmericasVenezuela announces terrorism charges against Guaido ally after highway arrest
AmericasAfter COVID revenue collapse, Canadian municipalities face insurance premium spike
AmericasAptiv, Lear join Mexico's effort to ramp up vaccinations at border
AmericasAnalysts see Mexico inflation at double cenbank's target in 2021, despite rate hikes