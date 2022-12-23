U.S. court denies motion to dismiss Saab case on diplomatic status

[1/5] A demonstrator of the "Free Alex Saab" movement participates in a rally in front of the National Assembly of Venezuela demanding the release of Saab, a Colombian businessman with Venezuelan ties who was extradited to the U.S. on a charge of money laundering, in Caracas, Venezuela December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria















Dec 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has denied a motion by Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to dismiss his indictment on the basis of his claim of diplomatic immunity, according to a court filing on Friday.

Saab is in a Miami jail awaiting trial on a charge of money laundering. His lawyers had argued Saab was on a diplomatic mission to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested in Cape Verde.

Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito











