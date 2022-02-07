U.S. declassifies inclusion of Honduras' Hernandez on U.S. corruption list

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States is declassifying the inclusion of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on its Corrupt and UnDemocratic Actors List, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The State Department included Hernandez on the list effective July 1, 2021. Inclusion on the list "generally makes the listed individuals ineligible for visas and admission to the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.