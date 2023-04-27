US to dedicate specially trained asylum officers to centers in Guatemala, Colombia















WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The United States will dedicate specially trained asylum officers to new refugee centers in Guatemala and Colombia, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Thursday as Washington seeks to create new lawful pathways for migrants.

The announcement was part of a series of actions rolled out by President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday to address a possible increase in illegal immigration when COVID-19 border restrictions in place since 2020 are expected to end on May 11.

"Our border is not open and will not be open after May 11," Mayorkas said.

Reporting by Ted Hesson, Kanishka Singh and Daphne Psaledakis











