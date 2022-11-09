U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Mexico to build on trade momentum -State Dept

U.S Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks during a news conference with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2022. Jean Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Mexico this week to build on momentum following the two countries' bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month's American Leaders' Summit, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Sherman will visit Mexico City from Nov. 9-10, the department said in a statement. She will meet with Mexican business leaders and activists, and speak with students at Universidad La Salle, it added.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks