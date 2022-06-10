U.S., Dominican Republic to focus on better labor law enforcement in Dominican sugar sector

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The United States and the Dominican Republic on Friday announced the formation of a technical working group to help improve labor law enforcement in the Dominican sugar sector.

In a joint statement, they said the working group would include representatives from both countries' trade, labor, and foreign affairs ministries, with other agencies involved as needed.

"This joint endeavor takes into account the commitment of the two countries to enforce labor laws, including those regarding forced labor, improve labor conditions ... and continue their long-standing partnership on addressing these issues," the statement said.

