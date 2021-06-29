Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. donating 2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Peru -State Dept

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said the United States will donate 2 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines to Peru, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, as the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"The United States is donating 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Peru as a part of our ongoing solidarity with the people of Peru as they recover from this devastating pandemic," Porter said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration will also ship 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan. read more

Porter said the United States will continue to donate vaccine doses in the coming months as supplies become available.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Aurora Ellis

