U.S. embassy in Mexico looking into reports of shots fired at Cancun hotel

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Mexico said on Thursday consulate officials were looking into social media reports of shots being fired at a hotel in the beach resort of Cancun.

Several people said on Twitter that guests were told by staff to hide at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun hotel because of an active shooter.

A U.S. embassy media representative told Reuters by email that the U.S. consulate in Merida in the Yucatan was trying to confirm the reports.

Mike Sington, a Twitter user whose biography says he is an executive at NBC Universal, told Reuters by direct message that he was hiding with other guests in a dark area of the hotel and that staff had not explained what was happening. Other guests told him they heard gunshots and that a gunman had been on the beach, he said.

"In hiding in the dark now. Was told active shooter on property. Paramedics are here," Sington said.

A receptionist who answered the phone at the hotel told Reuters there had not been a shooting and nothing unusual was taking place at the hotel.

Sington later tweeted that guests were taken out of hiding and brought to the hotel lobby, where they cried and hugged each other. The hotel had not given them an update, he said.

