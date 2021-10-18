U.S. energy transition to create Mexico auto jobs, climate envoy Kerry says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks with U.S. climate adviser John Kerry, where the two men are expected to discuss a major tree planting program championed by the Mexican leader in Palenque, Chiapas October 18, 2021 in this picture delivered by Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/Files

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector stands to benefit from a U.S. transition away from fossil fuels including the creation of jobs for building electric vehicles, John Kerry, climate adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said on Monday.

"Mexico's industrial base, already deeply integrated with the rest of North America, absolutely stands to benefit from the energy transition," Kerry said alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico's Chiapas state, near the southern border with Guatemala.

Kerry traveled to Mexico to meet with his counterparts ahead of the upcoming United Nations' COP26 conference.

"For example, when we switch from gasoline to electrified vehicles, there are going to be a lot of good-paying jobs here in Mexico because of the connection already of the automobile industry and our two countries," said Kerry, who visited a flagship reforestation project promoted by Mexico.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

