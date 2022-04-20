1 minute read
U.S. to explore resuming migration accords with Cuba
PANAMA CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - The United States will explore the possibility of resuming migration accords with Cuba, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.
Mayorkas was speaking during a news conference in Panama.
U.S. and Cuban authorities are due to meet in Washington on Thursday to discuss migration concerns. read more
