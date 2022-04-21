U.S. extends COVID vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders

People wait in line to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the Mexico-U.S. border, as the U.S. reopens air and land borders to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinated travellers for the first time since the COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in Tijuana, Mexico November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said Thursday it is extending a requirement that non-U.S. citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most foreign visitors since March 2020. Unlike international air travelers headed to the United States, people traveling at land or ferry crossings do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.