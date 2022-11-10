U.S. extends protected status to mid-2024 for six nationalities-El Salvador















SAN SALVADOR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States has notified El Salvador that temporary protected status of its citizens and those of five other countries will be extended through June 30, 2024, the Salvadoran ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.

The other countries are Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras, and Nepal, according to a document tweeted by Salvadoran Ambassador Milena Mayorga.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Kylie Madry











