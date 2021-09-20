Skip to main content

Americas

U.S. extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

1 minute read

The U.S.-Canada border crossing is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it will extend restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico that bar nonessential travel such as tourism by foreigners despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for nonessential travel. read more The United States has continued to extend the extraordinary restrictions on Canada and Mexico on a monthly basis since March 2020, when they were imposed to address the spread of COVID-19.

The latest monthly extension goes through Oct. 21, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Monday.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 12:39 PM UTC

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.

Americas
U.S. removes migrants from Texas border camp, begins flights to Haiti
Americas
"Trapped": Migrants collecting food try to evade law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border
Americas
Evergrande jitters pull risk currencies lower, dollar gains on safety bid

The offshore Chinese yuan weakened versus the greenback to its lowest level in nearly a month on Monday, as worries about the fallout from property developer Evergrande's solvency issues spooked financial markets and lifted safe-haven currencies.

Americas
Factbox: The platforms of the major parties in Canada's election