U.S. extradition jet for Hondura's Hernandez due later on Thursday

A helicopter flies over the area where former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been in police custody since mid-February during a drill before his extradition this week to the United States, according to Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon, at the Honduras National Police Special Forces base, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

TEGUCIGALPA, April 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plane due to be used for the extradition of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is set to arrive in Honduras at 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), police in the country said on Thursday.

A top Honduran official had said previously that the plane was due to land at 7.00 a.m. read more

Hernandez, who was president from 2014-2022, has been accused in the United States of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting alleged drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution. read more

He has denied the allegations.

