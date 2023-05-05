US to finalize rule by May 11 to limit asylum access at Mexico border

By
National Action Network National Convention in New York
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the National Action Network National Convention in New York, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon//File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. will finalize by May 11 a new regulation that will deny asylum to many migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

Under the new regulation, migrants will be presumed ineligible for asylum if they passed through another country en route to the U.S. without seeking protection or if they failed to use other legal pathways to the United States.

The measure is a key part of U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to address an expected rise in illegal immigration when COVID restrictions known as Title 42 end next week, along with the broader pandemic public health emergency.

Title 42 was first implemented in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic to stem the spread of the coronavirus in crowded detention settings. It allows border agents to rapidly expel many migrants to Mexico.

Its repeal is expected to lead to a rise in border arrivals as a result of pent-up demand and the perception among migrants that they will be allowed in.

The anticipated increase in border crossings will be "extremely challenging," Mayorkas said during a press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Ted Hesson is an immigration reporter for Reuters, based in Washington, D.C. His work focuses on the policy and politics of immigration, asylum and border security. Prior to joining Reuters in 2019, Ted worked for the news outlet POLITICO, where he also covered immigration. His articles have appeared in POLITICO Magazine, The Atlantic and VICE News, among other publications. Ted holds a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and bachelor's degree from Boston College.

Read Next