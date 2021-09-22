Skip to main content

Americas

U.S. to give $336 million in aid to Venezuelans -State Department

1 minute read

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price pauses while speaking during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. August 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States is giving $247 million in humanitarian aid and $89 million in economic and development aid to Venezuelans, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This assistance supports more than 7 million of the most vulnerable Venezuelans with critical needs inside Venezuela, the nearly 5.7 million Venezuelans who have sought refuge in 17 countries across the region, and the host communities that have welcomed them," Price said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 8:49 PM UTC

Some Haitians at U.S. border released, others deported as pressure builds on Biden

Amid deteriorating conditions in migrant camps on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. authorities on Wednesday tried to deal with thousands of the mostly Haitian migrants that have gathered, releasing some in south Texas while deporting others on flights.

Americas
EXCLUSIVE JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil
Americas
Police in Quebec seek man for punching nurse over wife's COVID-19 shot
Americas
EXCLUSIVE Mexico's Kavak says new funds make it second-most valuable LatAm startup
Americas
Colombia dismisses Nicaragua's World Court claims over maritime boundaries