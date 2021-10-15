Skip to main content

U.S. gives Central America, Mexico another $20mln in humanitarian aid

Migrants, mostly Haitians, wait for asylum processing by Mexico's Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) outside a soccer stadium, in Tapachula, Mexico October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States is providing more than $20 million in additional humanitarian aid for nearly 700,000 asylum seekers, refugees, and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico, the State Department said on Friday.

In total, the United States has provided more than $331 million in such aid in fiscal year 2021, the department said in a statement.

President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to restart by mid-November a program begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings after a federal court deemed the termination of the program unjustified, U.S. officials said Thursday.

