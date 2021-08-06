Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

U.S. imposes visa restrictions relatives of Nicaraguan officials -State Dept.

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States imposed visa restrictions Friday on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors and judges, the State Department said.

"As these actions demonstrate, the United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democratic institutions," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:08 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. starts flying migrant families into Mexico far from border - source

The United States on Thursday began flying Central American and Mexican families to southern Mexico in an effort to deter migration by bolstering a COVID-era expulsion policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, a person familiar with the matter said.

AmericasSt. Vincent PM recovering after head injury at protest
AmericasVoting change sought by Brazil's Bolsonaro defeated in Congress
AmericasHaiti requests U.N. commission to probe president's killing
AmericasU.S. imposes visa restrictions relatives of Nicaraguan officials -State Dept.

The United States imposed visa restrictions Friday on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors and judges, the State Department said.