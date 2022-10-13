U.S. imposes visa sanctions on 11 people, U.S. official says in Haiti















PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed visa sanctions on 11 individuals, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday during a visit to Haiti, a day after the State Department said it was taking action against those who support Haitian gangs.

"Yesterday, the United States designated 11 individuals for visa sanctions," Nichols said during an interview with a Haitian television station.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harold Isaac Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.