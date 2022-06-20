U.S. looks forward to working with Petro after fair election in Colombia, Blinken says

Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro speaks as his wife Veronica Alcocer and his candidate for Vice-President Francia Marquez of the Historic Pact coalition listen after Petro's victory in the second round of the presidential election, at the Movistar Arena, in Bogota, Colombia June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Colombia on holding a free and fair election and said he was looking forward to working with leftist Gustavo Petro, who has vowed profound social and economic change, on winning the presidency.

"I congratulate the people of Colombia for making their voices heard in a free and fair presidential election," said Blinken in a statement issued by the State Department.

"We look forward to working with President-Elect Petro to further strengthen the U.S.-Colombia relationship and move our nations toward a better future," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.