U.S., Mexico agree border plan for Venezuelan migrants

Venezuelans take part in a caravan after growing impatient of waiting for the humanitarian visa to cross the country to reach the United States, in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Torres/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed a plan for Venezuelan migrants that will enable access by air to the United States for thousands of people from the South American country and send some Venezuelans to Mexico, Mexico's government said Wednesday.

The scheme will be based on the "Uniting for Ukraine" program, a Mexican government statement said. As part of the agreement, Mexico will temporarily allow some Venezuelans to enter its territory at the U.S.-Mexico border, it said.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Daina Beth Solomon

