U.S. and Mexico agree to Central America jobs initiative - Mexico foreign minister

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. officials agreed to a proposal from Mexico's government to launch a job creation program in Central America aimed at fostering growth in the region, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard spoke in a news conference after meetings with top U.S. officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on migration matters.

Reporting by Ted Hesson and Anthony Esposito; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

