U.S. and Mexico announce new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans















WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico announced joint actions on Wednesday aimed at reducing the number of people arriving at their border due to the humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela.

"Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

"Our comprehensive effort to reduce the irregular migration of Venezuelans also includes a new process to lawfully and safely bring up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans into the United States," the statement added.

