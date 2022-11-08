U.S., Mexico discuss regional markets, business relocation, Mexico says















MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Mexican counterpart spoke by phone about strengthening regional markets and promoting relocalization of U.S. companies to Mexico, Mexico's economy ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

The phone call comes days after Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, who took her post in October, spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai over the Mexican energy sector and U.S. corn exports.

