A general view shows the Lerdo Stanton International Border Bridge after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the upcoming November reopening of its border through land ports of entry for people inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 13, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Mexico land border reopening to non-essential travel will begin on Nov. 8, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, after more than a year of pandemic-caused restrictions.