U.S.-Mexico security cooperation 'due for updated look' -State Dept spokesperson

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States believes its security cooperation with Mexico is "due for an updated look," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, ahead of meetings between U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken and Mexican officials on Friday.

"This will really be one of the core elements of the discussions tomorrow," Price said at a regular press briefing.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Mohammad Zargham and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese

