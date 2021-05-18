Skip to main content

AmericasU.S. names Bukele aide on El Salvador "corruption list"

Reuters
2 minute read

A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday.

A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate. The report also includes two opposition figures and a lawmaker in Bukele's alliance.

The document emerged less than a week after the U.S. special envoy for Central America, Ricardo Zuniga, met with Bukele amid a push from Washington to curb corruption, lack of judicial and weak rule of law in the region.

Zuniga said his visit aimed to express Washington's disapproval of Bukele's recent removal of top judges and the attorney general as unconstitutional. read more

Bukele appeared scornful of the State Department list, noting in a post on Twitter that it did not include any members of the conservative opposition party ARENA.

When asked about the matter, the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador said the report had been sent from the State Department to Congress.

The document seen by Reuters describes the list of lawmakers and officials as "credibly alleged to have committed or facilitated corruption or narcotics trafficking."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 12:57 AM UTCHavana dons giant rainbow flags in key year for Cuban LGBT+ rights

Cuba draped its health ministry with a giant rainbow flag on Monday to mark International Day against Homophobia, in a key year for LGBT+ rights as the Caribbean country decides on a new family code that could approve same-sex marriage.

AmericasChile's women shine in constitution vote as more men need leg-up to stay even
AmericasChile begins down uncertain road to writing new constitution
AmericasBolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'
AmericasAnalysis: In world's top copper region political risk rises