U.S. names special envoy to Haiti to help facilitate peace, probe

A Tap-Tap (a collective transportation vehicle) drives past Haiti's national flag, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday announced a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance in Haiti, including efforts promoting long-term peace and elections after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise this month.

Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will work alongside the U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison, the State Department said in a statement.

"The Special Envoy will engage with Haitian and international partners to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections," the department said.

"He will also work with partners to coordinate assistance efforts in several areas, including humanitarian, security, and investigative assistance."

Foote previously served twice as deputy chief of mission in Haiti and was the American ambassador to Zambia until January 2020.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing byh Doina Chiacu, Kirsten Donovan

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday called a letter sent by the Vatican's foreign minister to local businesses, which urged Caracas politicians to take seriously negotiations to resolve the country's crisis, a "compendium of hatred."

Unrest roiled the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Wednesday as demonstrators set up road blocks in protest against the assassination earlier this month of President Jovenel Moise, whose body will be laid to rest there on Friday.