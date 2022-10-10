U.S. NHC: 20% chance of cyclone for storm over Yucatan peninsula















Oct 10 (Reuters) - A trough of low pressure over the Yucatan peninsula that is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms has a 20% chance of developing into a storm in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"Some development of this system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday when the system moves slowly west-northwestard to northwestward over the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Increasing upper-level winds should prevent significant development late this week," the NHC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.