U.S. NHC says 20% chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico

June 28 (Reuters) - There is a 20% chance of a cyclone forming in the next 48 hours over the north-central Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"While shower and thunderstorm activity with this system is currently limited, surface pressures have fallen some over the last 24 hours," the forecaster, based in Miami, said.

"Some additional development of this system is possible as it moves generally westward at 5 mph to 10 mph and approaches the coast of Texas during the next few days," it added, referring to speeds equivalent to 8 kph to 16 kph.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

