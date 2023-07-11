U.S. NHC says 30% chance of cyclone east-northeast of Bermuda
July 11 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.
"Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the system moves generally eastward," the Miami- based forecaster said.
Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond
