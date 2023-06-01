U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico















June 1 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico has a 50% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form over that time span," the Miami based forecaster said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.