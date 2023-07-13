U.S. NHC says 60% chance of cyclone east of Bermuda

July 12 (Reuters) - A low-pressure system located more than 700 miles (1,127 km) east of Bermuda has a 60% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for this system to become a subtropical depression or storm during the next couple of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic," the Miami- based forecaster said.

Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

