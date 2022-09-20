U.S. NHC says 60% chance of cyclone east of Windward Islands

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has a 60% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"A tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea," the NHC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.