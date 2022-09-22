U.S. NHC sees 80% chance of cyclone near southeastern Caribbean sea

Sept 22 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure that has formed in the southeastern Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

A tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru

