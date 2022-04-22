U.S. orders ex-Honduras president detained pending possible bail application

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ordered former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez to be detained pending a possible bail application by his lawyers, in Hernandez's initial court appearance on U.S. drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.